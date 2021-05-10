All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's on SNL while Dogecoin drops by 22%

Elon Musk has revealed while hosting Saturday Night Live that he has Asperger's, and during his appearance, Dogecoin tanked by 22%

Published Mon, May 10 2021 3:32 AM CDT
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently appeared on Saturday Night Live to host the show, and throughout his hosting, Musk revealed that he has Asperger's.

Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live was highly anticipated, as many people believed that he would use his airtime time to promote topics such as dogecoin or cryptocurrency in general. During his opening monologue, Musk revealed that he was "making history tonight", as he is the first person to host Saturday Night Live with Asperger's, "or at least the first to admit it".

To most people's surprise, Musk didn't use his time on Saturday Night Live to promote dogecoin or any other cryptocurrencies. He instead used to make fun of certain aspects of himself in a humbling yet surprisingly comedic way. The only mention of dogecoin throughout the show was when Musk's mother mentioned that she didn't want to receive dogecoin as a Mother's day gift, to which he said, "it sure is". While Musk was on Saturday Night Live, the price of dogecoin was tumbling down, and over a 24-hour period, it dropped by 22%.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:dailymail.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

