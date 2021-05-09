China's rocket crashed back to Earth, US space command won't say where

Chinese state media has said that the out-of-control Long March 5B rocket has landed in the Indian Ocean, NASA criticized China.

Over the last week, many people were concerned about China's out-of-control rocket crashing back down to Earth and potentially hitting an inhabited location.

Reports are now indicating that the Long March 5B rocket has crashed back down to Earth, with most of the rocket burning up upon entry to the atmosphere. Chinese state media have reported that the rocket has landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday. According to China Manned Space Engineering Office-, the rocket re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time (0224 GMT) with the coordinates 72.47 degrees east and latitude 2.65 degrees north.

The U.S. Space Command has confirmed the re-entry of Long March 5B, but has said that it cannot verify if any debris impacted land or water. On its website, the U.S. Space Command said, "The exact location of the impact and the span of debris, both of which are unknown at this time, will not be released by U.S. Space Command."

NASA administrator Bill Nelson criticized China for lack of transparency, "Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations. It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris."

