All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

China's rocket crashed back to Earth, US space command won't say where

Chinese state media has said that the out-of-control Long March 5B rocket has landed in the Indian Ocean, NASA criticized China.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sun, May 9 2021 12:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Over the last week, many people were concerned about China's out-of-control rocket crashing back down to Earth and potentially hitting an inhabited location.

China's rocket crashed back to Earth, US space command won't say where 02 | TweakTown.com

Reports are now indicating that the Long March 5B rocket has crashed back down to Earth, with most of the rocket burning up upon entry to the atmosphere. Chinese state media have reported that the rocket has landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday. According to China Manned Space Engineering Office-, the rocket re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time (0224 GMT) with the coordinates 72.47 degrees east and latitude 2.65 degrees north.

The U.S. Space Command has confirmed the re-entry of Long March 5B, but has said that it cannot verify if any debris impacted land or water. On its website, the U.S. Space Command said, "The exact location of the impact and the span of debris, both of which are unknown at this time, will not be released by U.S. Space Command."

NASA administrator Bill Nelson criticized China for lack of transparency, "Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations. It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Estes-1225 Alpha Rocket, Each - White, Red and Blue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.47
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/9/2021 at 12:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.