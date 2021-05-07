Dogecoin co-creator sold all his coins for a $10,000 Honda in 2015

The co-creator of the now internet-famous Dogecoin revealed that he sold his holdings for a $10,000 Honda Civic back in 2015.

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created based on the internet meme, has seen massive popularity in recent months, taking the coins market capitalization to a record $79 billion.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus did an interview with Benzinga back in March, and throughout that interview, he revealed that he sold his holdings of the Dogecoin back in 2015 for about what it costs to buy a used Honda Civic ($10,000). What is ironic about this transaction is that now Dogecoin is worth more than the entire Honda Motor Co. Ltd company. Honda has a market cap of $54 billion.

Here's what Markus said, "No one would have heard of (Dogecoin) in the first place if it wasn't a meme, (and) Elon wouldn't (have tweeted) about it. Dogecoin being a lighthearted, friendly, and amusing meme is the main thing that separates it from the pack - taking away its main differentiation and turning it into a generic crypto seems like a pretty bad idea."

"I've always said was I sold everything for about as much as it would cost to buy a used Honda Civic. This was all my crypto too, I had Litecoin and Bitcoin and DOGE and a bunch of other ones," revealed Markus.

Additionally, Dogecoin's popularity has caused the cryptocurrency to surpass the market cap of SpaceX, who is owned by the man who has been broadcasting the coin the most - Elon Musk. According to Blockfolio, Dogecoin has now surpassed the market cap of SpaceX ($74 billion). For more information on this story, check out this link here.