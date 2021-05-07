All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dogecoin co-creator sold all his coins for a $10,000 Honda in 2015

The co-creator of the now internet-famous Dogecoin revealed that he sold his holdings for a $10,000 Honda Civic back in 2015.

Published Fri, May 7 2021 9:03 AM CDT
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created based on the internet meme, has seen massive popularity in recent months, taking the coins market capitalization to a record $79 billion.

Dogecoin co-creator sold all his coins for a $10,000 Honda in 2015 02 | TweakTown.com

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus did an interview with Benzinga back in March, and throughout that interview, he revealed that he sold his holdings of the Dogecoin back in 2015 for about what it costs to buy a used Honda Civic ($10,000). What is ironic about this transaction is that now Dogecoin is worth more than the entire Honda Motor Co. Ltd company. Honda has a market cap of $54 billion.

Here's what Markus said, "No one would have heard of (Dogecoin) in the first place if it wasn't a meme, (and) Elon wouldn't (have tweeted) about it. Dogecoin being a lighthearted, friendly, and amusing meme is the main thing that separates it from the pack - taking away its main differentiation and turning it into a generic crypto seems like a pretty bad idea."

"I've always said was I sold everything for about as much as it would cost to buy a used Honda Civic. This was all my crypto too, I had Litecoin and Bitcoin and DOGE and a bunch of other ones," revealed Markus.

Additionally, Dogecoin's popularity has caused the cryptocurrency to surpass the market cap of SpaceX, who is owned by the man who has been broadcasting the coin the most - Elon Musk. According to Blockfolio, Dogecoin has now surpassed the market cap of SpaceX ($74 billion). For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

