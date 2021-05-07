Scientists say they may find alien life in the next 5 to 10 years

The hunt for alien life has been a life-long journey for some scientists, but now researchers are saying we may find it soon.

Considering how large and vast the universe is, some scientists say that is inevitable that humans will find life on other planets.

At a recent press conference at the 2021 APS April Meeting, scientists have said that humans may find life on other planets in only a matter of years. According to the scientists, the construction of the James Webb Space Telescope could give scientists the instruments they need to find signs of life on other planets.

Caprice Phillips, a graduate student at The Ohio State University and author of the study, said, "What really surprised me about the results is that we may realistically find signs of life on other planets in the next 5 to 10 years". Caprice also stated, "My research suggests that for the first time, we have the scientific knowledge and technological capabilities to realistically begin to find the answers to these questions." For more information on this story, check out this link here.