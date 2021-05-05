All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Disney just teased a 'real-life' lightsaber in a short video

Disney has just released a very short teaser for a real-life 'working' Star Wars lightsaber that you can see close up in 2022.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, May 5 2021 9:07 AM CDT


Star Wars fans have been waiting a long time to get their hands-on a real-life lightsaber, and they soon will be able to, but expectations of what it will actually be like may need to be dialed back a bit.

In the above video that has been posted to the official Disney Parks YouTube Channel, we get a very quick 13-second glimpse at the new lightsaber. The Verge states that the lightsaber is "working", and that it's a part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel that will be opening at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022. Engadget reports that patents for the lightsaber indicate that it works by a motor that extends a blade of LED-illuminated plastic.

At the moment, it isn't confirmed if you will be able to purchase the lightsaber, but it certainly would be surprising if Disney doesn't sell it, because I'm sure there are many Star Wars fans out there that would love to own one. If the lightsaber is high-quality, the price of the weapon could be anywhere in the $200 range as the already existing Galaxy Edge is priced at $200. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

