Blue Origin space trip ticket sales open soon, could cost this much

Blue Origin is very close to announcing that the tickets for its New Shepard rocket are available to purchase for a space trip.

Everyone will soon have the opportunity to go for a quick trip up to space, and one of the companies that is providing the service is Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Blue Origin is led by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and according to a recent announcement on the companies Twitter page, the first tickets aboard the New Shepard rocket will be going live very soon. Blue Origin has said it will be revealing details on how you can purchase a seat on May 5, and if you expected it to very expensive, you assumed correctly.

Going to space is by no way a cheap process. When you factor in every cost, you can find the dollar value of each pound of weight. Blue Origin hasn't officially revealed any prices for a ticket aboard the New Shepard but has said that it will be competitive in the market. Virgin Galactic, another company that is yet to begin space tourism, has priced its tickets at $250,000. So, we can assume that Blue Origin will be anywhere in the $150,000 - $200,000 range, perhaps even lower.

