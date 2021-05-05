All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bizzare caterpillar's cartoon-like face absolutely stuns the internet

The internet has been shocked at this extremely strange-looking caterpillar that was spotted in Currumbin Valley on the Gold Coast.

Published Wed, May 5 2021 3:33 AM CDT
The animal kingdom is a strange and wonderful place, and sometimes it's really nice just to appreciate the uniqueness the world breeds.

The above caterpillar is the perfect example of the weird and wonderful things we can find in some places of the world. The above caterpillar has a large head and has features that resemble a typical cartoon skull. When startled, the 12 cm caterpillar will begin to arch its back to appear larger and then proceed to lunge at predators in hopes to scare them off with its face.

The internet was struggling to get its head around that this insect is actually real. Some people even compared it to Ridley Scott's science fiction movie "Alien", saying, "The aliens have finally landed... is that the spawn?". Once the caterpillar becomes a moth, it will look camouflage as dead brown leaves, see the below image. For more information on this story, check out this link here.


NEWS SOURCE:dailymail.co.uk

