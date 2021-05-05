All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Activision Q1 microtransctions hit $1.343 billion, best Q1 in 6 years

Activision has made a whopping $1.343 billion in microtransactions/subs in Q1 2021, the second-highest quarter in history.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 5 2021 12:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision's recent Q1 earnings show a substantial spike in in-game player spending thanks to Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, World of Warcraft, and continued Candy Crush earnings.

Activision Q1 microtransctions hit $1.343 billion, best Q1 in 6 years 443 | TweakTown.com

Activision's Q1 microtransactions earnings are on fire. The company earned a monumental $1.343 billion in microtransaction and subscription revenue in Q1 2021, a record high for any other Q1 period and the second-best quarter for mTX earnings in Activision history.

The company's Q1 beat out any other holiday period in history, too. This says a lot: Activision releases its mainline Call of Duty games in Q4 every year complete with microtransaction gateways in these games. mTX has markedly increased throughout 2020, hitting an all-time high after Warzone launched in Q2 2020. It's worth noting that CoD microtransaction spending usually bleeds over into Q1 due to the November launches, but microtransactions are never from Call of Duty alone. This year, Activision-Blizzard had strong performance from Candy Crush and World of Warcraft, too.

That being said, Call of Duty's microtransactions were up 60% of Q1'20 and Warzone was a big driver of this growth.

"Call of Duty in-game net bookings on console and PC grew more than 60% year-over-year. The first two seasons of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone content were both in the top-three seasons in Call of Duty history for in-game net bookings. The third season, launched in April, is sustaining this strong run-rate, tracking in-line with the first two seasons," the company said in a press release.

"Finally, across our segment, in-game net bookings grew 40% year-over-year to $1.34 billion representing 65% of overall net bookings with each of Activision, Blizzard, and King contributing to the strong performance," Chief Commercial Officer Armin Zerza said in a recent earnings call.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$46.90
$46.90$62.00$58.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2021 at 12:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.