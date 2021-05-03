All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Remember the Disaster Girl meme? Disaster Girl NFT sells for $500,000

NFT (Non-Fungible Token) auction sales see 'Disaster Girl' NFT selling for over $500,000 -- or 180 Ethereum at Foundation auction.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 3 2021 7:31 PM CDT
I think that even if you were living under a rock you'd have to have known about the "Disaster Girl" meme purely with a 1-second look, with the super-popular internet meme selling for over $500,000 in NFT form.

The NFT (non-fungible token) version of Disaster Girl recently sold for 180 Ethereum, which at the time was worth $500,000 and at the time of writing was worth just over $550,000. The original photo of "Disaster Girl" saw then-four-year-old Zoe Roth standing in front of her father's camera in front of a burning house.

The house wasn't exactly burning normally, as firefighters had intentionally set fire to the house and then let the kids play around with the fire hose and pumping water into the house on fire. The picture set the internet on fire, pun intended, and became an instant meme of the ages. Even the NFT caption explains it perfectly: "Discovered by internet connoisseurs it rapidly spread to every corner of the world, becoming one of the most recognizable images of the 21st century".

In the end, the Disaster Girl NFT sold for 180 Ethereum or around $500-$550K through a Foundation auction, while @3Dmusic purchased the Disaster Girl NFT and is now the sole owner.

Zoe herself explained: "People who are in memes and go viral is one thing, but just the way the internet has held on to my picture and kept it viral, kept it relevant, is so crazy to me. I'm super grateful for the entire experience".

NEWS SOURCE:foundation.app

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

