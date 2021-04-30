If the supervolcano in Yellowstone erupted it would look like this

The supervolcano located under Yellowstone may never erupt, but it would look something like this video simulation if it did.

A new computer simulation using the Unity Engine has shown what it would be like if the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupted.

The simulation comes from Unity 5 ProGames, and according to the description of the video, the simulation is actually five years old, but this the updated version that can be seen above. The updated version took two weeks to develop and was created using Unity's Particle System. Now, is the simulation entirety accurate? No, it's not.

The simulation uses a lot of assumed numbers, and according to Mike Poland, the volcanologist in charge of Yellowstone, if Yellowstone erupted, we would see much more earth lifted up and larger earthquakes. Additionally, the hundreds of earthquakes that are recorded across the part would also turn into thousands. Either way, the simulation gives us an idea of what it would be like if Yellowstone erupted, not that it would happen in our lifetimes (hopefully). For more information on this story, check out this link here.