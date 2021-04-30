All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
If the supervolcano in Yellowstone erupted it would look like this

The supervolcano located under Yellowstone may never erupt, but it would look something like this video simulation if it did.

Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 3:32 AM CDT
A new computer simulation using the Unity Engine has shown what it would be like if the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupted.

The simulation comes from Unity 5 ProGames, and according to the description of the video, the simulation is actually five years old, but this the updated version that can be seen above. The updated version took two weeks to develop and was created using Unity's Particle System. Now, is the simulation entirety accurate? No, it's not.

The simulation uses a lot of assumed numbers, and according to Mike Poland, the volcanologist in charge of Yellowstone, if Yellowstone erupted, we would see much more earth lifted up and larger earthquakes. Additionally, the hundreds of earthquakes that are recorded across the part would also turn into thousands. Either way, the simulation gives us an idea of what it would be like if Yellowstone erupted, not that it would happen in our lifetimes (hopefully). For more information on this story, check out this link here.

If the supervolcano in Yellowstone erupted it would look like this 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:kool965.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

