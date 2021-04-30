All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COD: 'Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered' may release in 2021

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered may release this year instead of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here's why.

Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 2:31 AM CDT
A new wild rumor from a supposed insider has claimed that the Call of Duty: Vanguard's lack of development may cause Activision to release Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered this year.

The rumor comes from thesoapkai, who alleged that Sledgehammer Games' development of Call of Duty: Vanguard is lacking, and instead of releasing a brand new COD, Activision will follow up on the 2020 release of the remastered campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with a remastered release of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer.

It should be noted that this rumor holds no credibility as of yet, but one thing that is eyebrow-raising is that Activision filed a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) against the original post claiming all of the above. Now, another thing to note is that just because the post has been legally taken down by Activision doesn't mean everything in it's correct. It very well could be just a part of the post is true, which is why Activision could legally take it down. This rumor should certainly be taken with a grain of salt, but it's something to definitely keep an ear out for.

COD: 'Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered' may release in 2021 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:gamingbible.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

