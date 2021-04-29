All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

International Space Station astronauts grew and ate space vegetables

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station have just been treated to some micro-gravity-grown space vegetables.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 3:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Space food is famously not that appetizing, as most of the things that astronauts eat come in tubes or packages that contain vital nutrients.

International Space Station astronauts grew and ate space vegetables 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA has taken to its blog to update everyone on the happenings of the International Space Station (ISS), and this time we are taking a look at how the astronauts aboard the ISS were gifted with some fresh vegetables. Two of the four Vegetable Production System (Veggie) experiments, or space crop, were harvested on April 13. So, what did the astronauts bite into? Amara mustard greens and pak choi.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission commander, Michael Hopkins, used a paintbrush to pollinate the pak choi when it began to flower. These experiments led by the team aboard the ISS is foundational science that will be required when humans decide to take longer trips into space to visit new worlds. Developing a full understanding of growing plants in microgravity will be needed for prolonged space adventures, and especially if the plan is to populate a new world eventually.

Matt Romeyn, a space crop production project scientist and science lead on the four plant experiments, said, "That's mission accomplished for us right there ... doing sustained crop production on station is an important demonstration for later missions beyond low-Earth orbit. The crew is enjoying growing them, they're enjoying eating them, and these are the exact kind of crops we can send on a long-duration lunar stay to provide supplemental nutrition. Everything we learn on station and the Moon will eventually enable doing this en route to Mars someday."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$10.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/29/2021 at 3:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.