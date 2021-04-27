All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Legendary Street Fighter vet Yoshinori Ono leaves Capcom

After nearly 24 years in the fighting scene, Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono is leaving Capcom to work at a mobile company.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 12:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After more than 20 years of Street Fighter, Capcom's legendary Yoshinori Ono is leaving the company for something new.

Legendary Street Fighter vet Yoshinori Ono leaves Capcom 35 | TweakTown.com

Today Yoshinori Ono announced he is leaving Capcom to serve as COO, President and CEO of Delight Works, the team behind the successful Fate Grand/Order mobile game. Ono plans to depart in May and will join Delight Works to "manage the company from a more multifaceted perspective," a press release states.

"On May 1st, I will be moving from Capcom to another company. I'm going to be working at a studio that is a little different from the one I'm used to. I'm also going to be looking at development from a different perspective than in the past," Ono said on Twitter.

Ono confirmed his departure from Capcom back in 2020, but only now revealed his next move.

Ono's arrival at Delight Works comes at a critical point in the studio. In 2020, studio revenues dropped by a whopping 81% to roughly $12.76 million compared to the strong $67 million earned in 2019.

Buy at Amazon

Street Fighter V - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.60
$20.60$20.60$20.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2021 at 11:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, delightworks.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.