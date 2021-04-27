All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NASA's Mars helicopter achieves its longest and fastest flight yet

NASA has taken flight with its Mars helicopter named Ingenuity, and it's achieved its longest and fastest flight so far.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 4:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has been flying its Mars helicopter, and each time the space agency has flown Ingenuity it has pushed its previous records. This third time is no different.

NASA's Mars helicopter achieves its longest and fastest flight yet 10 | TweakTown.com

Space.com reports that NASA took the Ingenuity helicopter on its most ambitious flight yet, pushing the small helicopter to about 164 feet north of its home base, which is about half the length of a football field. During the second flight of Ingenuity, NASA pushed the small helicopter to 13 feet at 1.1MPH, but during its third flight, the helicopter reached 4.5MPH.

The achievement of flying Ingenuity on the surface of Mars shouldn't be understated, as flights such as these are now our foundation of proof for an aircraft being able to fly on Mars despite the planet's low atmospheric density. It's likely that the proof from these Ingenuity flights will usher in new methods for scientists and researchers to close the Red Planet by using drones or other small aircrafts. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$10.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2021 at 2:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.