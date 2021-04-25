All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia has started making its own AMD B450 motherboards

Russia's GS Group and Philax announces new B450 motherboard for Russian government offices and businesses, ready for AMD Ryzen CPU.

Published Sun, Apr 25 2021 9:58 PM CDT
Russia has just unveiled its first B450 motherboard that is ready to take AMD Ryzen CPUs -- with Russia's CS Group and Philax announcing it is making "at least" 40,000 motherboards and 50,000 monitors.

The reason? Russia wants to lessen its reliance on securing products internationally, so making them in-house is the first step with the introduction of the new B450-based motherboards and 50,000 monitors on the way. The new motherboards might be under development still, but they've been passing all of the tests, certified for Russian government use, and can now be pre-ordered by certain clients in the country.

Philax used the ASRock B450M Pro4 because you can add a TPM module, a requirement for use by the government -- TPM or Trusted Platform Module, is a specialized chip on the motherboard that stores RSA encryption keys used by the system for hardware-based authentication.

  • Supports AMD AM4 Ryzen™ 2000, 3000 and 5000 Series Desktop Processors
  • Supports DDR4 3200/2933/2667/2400/2133 ECC and non-ECC memory up to 128GB
  • support for up to three monitors
  • 2x PCI Express 3.0 x16
  • 1x PCI Express 2.0 x1
  • 4x SATA3 6.0 Gb / s, supports RAID (RAID 0, RAID 1 and RAID 10), NCQ, AHCI and Hot Plug functions
  • 2x USB 2.0 (ESD protection)
  • 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (ESD Protection)

The new motherboards are expected to start shipping to government clients in Russia by May 2021, with select customers pre-ordering already. The new motherboards are also ready to house the Elbrus and Baikal CPUs which are domestically produced in Russia.

NEWS SOURCES:gs-group.com, hardwaretimes.com

