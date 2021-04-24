All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Outriders dev opens new studio to work on two new projects

Outriders developer People Can Fly expand to open seventh studio to help work on two new high-profile projects for new publishers.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 6:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

People Can Fly, the development team behind the shoot-and-loot Outriders game, just purchased Phosphor Studios and have now opened a new branch in Chicago.

Outriders dev opens new studio to work on two new projects 343 | TweakTown.com

Outriders is just the beginning for People Can Fly's ambitious new plans. The Polish developer is expanding its teams to help work on two brand new games. People Can Fly recently bought and absorbed indie studio Phosphor Games, launching its first Chicago-based branch, which joins six other established worldwide branches: Warsaw, Rzeszow, Lodz, New York, Newcastle and Montreal.

Right now People Can Fly are working on three major projects: Outriders, which currently still needs lots of stability patches, and two new games: one for Square Enix, and another action-adventure game for Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two recently teased it has 93 games in development across its wholly-owned studios and third-party partners, and People Can Fly's next project will be among them.

"Taking over the Phosphor Games' team is simply an execution of our strategy, announced during PCF Group's recent IPO. With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition." - says Sebastian Wojciechowski, People Can Fly's CEO.

Buy at Amazon

Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.94
$59.94$59.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/24/2021 at 6:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:peoplecanfly.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.