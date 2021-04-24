Outriders dev opens new studio to work on two new projects

Outriders developer People Can Fly expand to open seventh studio to help work on two new high-profile projects for new publishers.

People Can Fly, the development team behind the shoot-and-loot Outriders game, just purchased Phosphor Studios and have now opened a new branch in Chicago.

Outriders is just the beginning for People Can Fly's ambitious new plans. The Polish developer is expanding its teams to help work on two brand new games. People Can Fly recently bought and absorbed indie studio Phosphor Games, launching its first Chicago-based branch, which joins six other established worldwide branches: Warsaw, Rzeszow, Lodz, New York, Newcastle and Montreal.

Right now People Can Fly are working on three major projects: Outriders, which currently still needs lots of stability patches, and two new games: one for Square Enix, and another action-adventure game for Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two recently teased it has 93 games in development across its wholly-owned studios and third-party partners, and People Can Fly's next project will be among them.

"Taking over the Phosphor Games' team is simply an execution of our strategy, announced during PCF Group's recent IPO. With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition." - says Sebastian Wojciechowski, People Can Fly's CEO.