Sony VASG game R&D division to use machine learning for facial capture

Sony VASG is using new AI-based machine learning methods to boost facial capture technologies for next-gen PlayStation 5 games.

Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 5:31 PM CDT
Sony's Visual Arts Service Group is using AI and machine learning to help optimize its advanced facial capture techniques for future PlayStation exclusives.

A new job listing on Sony's VASG department confirms the division is using experimental R&D tech to bring next-gen visuals to life. The division is currently hiring a Senior R&D Engineer for its Facial Realism Technology segment to streamline its motion, body, and facial capture tech. Sony VASG has worked on every major first-party PlayStation exclusive, and will use AI-based machine learning to help automate capture processes.

"We seek research engineers in the field of Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Advanced Computer Graphics to help develop solutions that will advance our facial performance capture," the listing reads.

"If you're ready to join an elite R&D team working on the future technology of AAA games like Uncharted, God of War, Spider-Man, and more, please apply!"

Sony VASG is working directly with Sony's AI division on this tech. This job listing goes hand-in-hand with a Senior Machine Learning Engineer opening that was posted in February, which focuses on developing the AI algorithms that will power the facial automation process.

"We seek a Machine Learning Engineer passionate about developing algorithms. Here, you will develop algorithms with clear technical documentation and prototypes that demonstrate high quality results. You will be tasked to advance our production technology and tools related to performance capture and virtual humans," the ML listing reads.

The fruits of this partnership have already shown up in key games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, which uses machine learning inference via a special algorithm to augment in-game models in real-time.

"Our team is passionate about crafting the next generation of digital humans. We've been pushing the limits of realistic humans in games for the last 15 years and are at the forefront of the newest technology in gaming," the VASG listing says.

It's likely this technology is being used to power new PlayStation games like Horizon Forbidden West as well as next-gen PS5 exclusives like the new God of War.

NEWS SOURCE:boards.greenhouse.io

