Hood: Outlaws & Legends will have NVIDIA DLSS support post-launch

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is coming to the PC and next-gen consoles on May 7, with the developers confirming it will have a post-launch patch that will include support for NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS technology.

In a recent interview with Wccftech, developer Sumo Newcastle said that the DLSS plugin that was recently pushed into Unreal Engine was a "little bit too late for us to integrate into the game, but it is something we'll be looking to add post-launch".

However, ray tracing is in the game and it is used to "beautiful effect in our Marshland map which has large volumes of water and a vibrant golden sunset for those picture postcard moments". As for the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as the Sony PlayStation 5 -- Hood: Outlaws & Legends will have ray tracing and "solid 60FPS" says the developer, while the final resolutions will be confirmed (after optimization) and "communicated before launch".

