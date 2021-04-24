All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hood: Outlaws & Legends will have NVIDIA DLSS support post-launch

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will receive NVIDIA DLSS patch post-launch, runs at 60FPS with ray tracing on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Published Sat, Apr 24 2021 8:55 PM CDT
Hood: Outlaws & Legends is coming to the PC and next-gen consoles on May 7, with the developers confirming it will have a post-launch patch that will include support for NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS technology.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will have NVIDIA DLSS support post-launch 04 | TweakTown.com

In a recent interview with Wccftech, developer Sumo Newcastle said that the DLSS plugin that was recently pushed into Unreal Engine was a "little bit too late for us to integrate into the game, but it is something we'll be looking to add post-launch".

However, ray tracing is in the game and it is used to "beautiful effect in our Marshland map which has large volumes of water and a vibrant golden sunset for those picture postcard moments". As for the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as the Sony PlayStation 5 -- Hood: Outlaws & Legends will have ray tracing and "solid 60FPS" says the developer, while the final resolutions will be confirmed (after optimization) and "communicated before launch".

The full quote regarding DLSS by Sumo Newcastle: "The DLSS plugin for Unreal arrived a little bit too late for us to integrate into the game, but it is something we'll be looking to add post-launch. Raytracing is being used, and to beautiful effect in our Marshland map which has large volumes of water and a vibrant golden sunset for those picture postcard moments".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

