New Judgment trailer shows game breaking 30FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X

SEGA's new trailer for the next-gen Judgment re-release shows the game smashing the 30FPS barrier on new console hardware.

Yakuza studio's 2019 action crime game Judgment is getting a new next-gen version later this month, complete with a full 60FPS frame rate on both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles. Don't expect major upgrades like ray-traced visuals, though, and there's only graphical setting--no choosing between high FPS or high fidelity.

SEGA is somewhat vague and says Judgment has "refined visuals" on both consoles, but reviewers note dramatically improved lighting system across the entire game. SEGA is also packing in all DLC content into the next-gen release.

Judgment takes advantage of the new hardware with refined visuals in 60 frames per second along with improved load times and includes all previously released downloadable content on these three platforms.

Praised as "the best crime drama not on TV" by the Hollywood Reporter, Judgment was originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2019. The remastered Judgment marks the gritty tale's debut on Xbox and Stadia.

Judgment is an action thriller that puts players in the shoes of Takayuki Yagami, disgraced attorney turned rugged private detective, as he uncovers the mystery behind a grisly series of murders. Joined by his partner, ex-yazuka Masaharu Kaito, Yagami must claw his way through Kamurocho's criminal underground to unravel the truth-as painful as it may be.