All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler: 3.5-inch LCD, all-black Noctua fans

ASUS launches its ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler, with its 3.5-inch LCD display, and available in both 240mm and 360mm models.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 22 2021 8:16 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After announcing the new ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler in January 2021, ASUS have now launched it into the wild.

ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler: 3.5-inch LCD, all-black Noctua fans 08 | TweakTown.com

The new ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler comes in two flavors: 240mm and 360mm, with the AIO cooler rocking a 3.5-inch LCD display and beautifully styled all-black Noctua fans. ASUS uses the Seventh Gen Astek pump which is virtually silent, with a base operating speed of 840RPM.

ASUS Chief Operating Officer Joe Hsieh explains: "When developing the next generation of our premium Ryujin coolers, we again looked to Asetek and its most advanced technology to date which provides extreme performance, silent operation and industry-recognized quality and reliability. With ROG Ryujin II 240/360, not only did we want to max out performance, we wanted to enhance aesthetics while upgrading the screen to an LCD panel and retaining the FanXpert controls".

The 3.5-inch LCD screen on the ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler can be used to see real-time stats of your system, personalized animations, photos, and more. The pump head itself has a fan that keeps the VRM and AIO area cool, which is a nice touch.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Rog Ryujin 360 RGB AIO Liquid CPU

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$301.54
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2021 at 4:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.