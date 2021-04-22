ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler: 3.5-inch LCD, all-black Noctua fans

ASUS launches its ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler, with its 3.5-inch LCD display, and available in both 240mm and 360mm models.

After announcing the new ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler in January 2021, ASUS have now launched it into the wild.

The new ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler comes in two flavors: 240mm and 360mm, with the AIO cooler rocking a 3.5-inch LCD display and beautifully styled all-black Noctua fans. ASUS uses the Seventh Gen Astek pump which is virtually silent, with a base operating speed of 840RPM.

ASUS Chief Operating Officer Joe Hsieh explains: "When developing the next generation of our premium Ryujin coolers, we again looked to Asetek and its most advanced technology to date which provides extreme performance, silent operation and industry-recognized quality and reliability. With ROG Ryujin II 240/360, not only did we want to max out performance, we wanted to enhance aesthetics while upgrading the screen to an LCD panel and retaining the FanXpert controls".

The 3.5-inch LCD screen on the ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler can be used to see real-time stats of your system, personalized animations, photos, and more. The pump head itself has a fan that keeps the VRM and AIO area cool, which is a nice touch.