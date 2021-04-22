If you walked around the moon how long do you think it would take?

If you landed on the moon and wanted to walk all the way around its surface how long would it take you? It's not a short walk.

So far, only 12 humans have ever stepped foot on the surface of the moon, but let's say lucky number 13 wanted to be the first human to walk around the moon. How long would it take?

In a recently published space.com article, it states that astronauts that landed on the moon during the Apollo missions were bouncing around the surface at the pace of 1.4 mph. The lack of speed from these astronauts can be attributed to their spacesuits not being built for mobility.

In 2014, NASA simulated lunar gravity to measure how fast humans could move on the moon if given the right equipment. The participants of the experiment were able to walk at the speed of 3.1 mph, very close to the maximum walking speed humans can achieve on Earth at 4.5 mph.

The researchers found that the participants of the study were able to achieve a speed of 3.1 mph because they were able to move their arms in a pendulum motion which created a downward force that compensated for the reduction in gravity. With all that in mind, it would take 91 days to walk the 6,786-mile circumference of the moon, and that is if you walked non-stop, which obviously wouldn't be possible.

For perspective, a human can walk the circumference of Earth in 334 days.