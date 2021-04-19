EK-Quantum Vector TUF ready for ASUS TUF Radeon RX 6900/6800 GPUs

If you have managed to find 1 of the 10 (it's a joke) ASUS TUF variant of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT or Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards -- EK has some water cooling that might be of interest to you.

EK has just introduced its new EK-Quantum Vector TUF water blocks made specifically for the custom ASUS TUF versions of the Radeon RX 6900 and Radeon RX 6800 series GPUs. We have an Open Split-Flow cooling engine design which should provide some of the best cooling for your Big Navi GPU.

There's low hydraulic flow restriction which means you can use weaker water pumps or use low-speed settings and still keep your RDNA 2-powered GPU nice and cool. EK is using a block that was CNC-machined out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper, with a CNC-machined glass-like cast, or durable black POM acetal.

TUF-RX6800-O16G-GAMING

TUF-RX6800XT-O16G-GAMING

TUF-RX6900XT-O16G-GAMING

D-RGB Lighting on EK-Quantum Vector TUF RX 6800/6900 Water Blocks

The aesthetic end-piece is housing the addressable D-RGB LED strip. These water blocks boast a total of 9 individually addressable RGB LEDs, and a LED-lit terminal. They are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB (addressable) header.

Backplate for the EK-Quantum Vector TUF RX 6800/6900 Water Blocks

EK recommends the purchase of an aluminum retention backplate, which improves the overall aesthetics of your graphics cards and also provides additional passive cooling for the GPU core, backside VRAM on the cards, and backside of the printed circuit board VRM section on ASUS TUF RX 6800, 6800XT, and 6900XT GPUs. It comes in anodized black or nickel-plated variant.