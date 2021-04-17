All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Baldur's Gate remaster publisher Beamdog is developing a new IP

Beamdog, the team behind the Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights, and Planescape remasters, is making a new game set in a new IP.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Apr 17 2021 5:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The cRPG gurus at Beamdog are working on their next game, but it won't be a remaster or enhanced edition--it's a brand new IP.

Baldur's Gate remaster publisher Beamdog is developing a new IP 234 | TweakTown.com

Canadian game developer Beamdog is mostly known for helping make games in franchises that it doesn't own. That will change soon as the team gears up for its own intellectual property.

"While the door on remasters hasn't been totally shut, currently Beamdog is working on a new game, its own IP. No details have been shared yet," Community Manager & Social Media Manager Julius Borisov said in a forum post.

Mention of the new IP was also found on Beamdog's careers page. A listing for a systems designer will have responsibilities like creating RPG and roguelike elements. "Are you an experienced Systems designer looking for an opportunity to work on a brand new IP? Reporting to the Design Manager, Your knowledge of RPG and/or Roguelike gameplay systems will be invaluable as you work on new and exciting IP Development."

Beamdog had a hand in creating remasters of golden cRPGs from BioWare, Interplay, and Black Isle. The team, who is led by BIoWare co-founder Trent Oster, is responsible for putting out enhanced editions of classics like Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights, and Planescape: Torment. It's unknown whether or not the new IP will be another RPG or not.

Buy at Amazon

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$24.99$26.74$22.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2021 at 3:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forums.beamdog.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.