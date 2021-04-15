These are the top highest-paying jobs across all US states

A new map has been released that shows all of the highest paying jobs across every state in the US state as of May 2020.

Data from The Bureau of Labour Statistics has been used to create a new map that reveals the highest paying job in every state, excluding doctors.

A new report from Business Insider has revealed that there are several other high-paying jobs in many states across the US that aren't doctors. The data has been gathered by the Bureau of Labour Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics program and found that chief executives or CEO's are the highest paying occupation in 22 States as well as DC.

Other than doctors, it was also found that airline pilots, co-pilots, and flight engineers are the top-paying jobs in six states. in the entirety of this article, you are fine to the 14 different high-paying jobs across the United States, excluding doctors. This list is composed in alphabetical order and also the mean salary for each state and DC. If you were interested in reading more of the story, check out this link here.

Job: Airline Pilots, copilots, and Flight Engineers

Alaska: $US171,030

Colorado: $US186,620

Florida: $US226,930

Michigan: $US238,270

Nevada: $US234,750

Washington: $US234,060

Job: Architectural and Engineering Managers

Idaho: $US145,860

Louisiana: $US152,070

New Hampshire: $US158,180

Job: Chief executives (CEO)

Alabama: $US193,110

Arizona: $US183,660

District of Columbia: $US235,450

Indiana: $US161,410

Iowa: $US155,180

Kansas: $US164,760

Kentucky: $US148,350

Massachusetts: $US219,550

Minnesota: $US195,920

Missouri: $US172,430

Nebraska: $US203,810

North Carolina: $US206,390

Ohio: $US196,440

Oklahoma: $US157,590

Oregon: $US212,010

Pennsylvania: $US228,620

South Carolina: $US179,530

Tennessee: $US158,280

Texas: $US231,310

Utah: $US162,660

Virginia: $US225,950

Wisconsin: $US159,500

Job: Computer and Information Systems Managers

Maryland: $US157,200

New Jersey: $US181,620

Job: Financial Managers

Connecticut: $US167,000

North Dakota: $US133,980

Rhode Island: $US161,880

Vermont: $US105,160

Job: General and Operations Managers

South Dakota: $US128,890

Wyoming: $US102,040

Job: Health Specialties Teachers, postsecondary

Mississippi: $US150,240

Job: Marketing Managers

Arkansas: $US152,410

Job: Medical and Health Services Managers

Hawaii: $US133,320

Job: Nurse Anesthetists

Georgia: $US174,310

Job: Pharmacists

Maine: $US134,670

Montana: $US115,270

West Virginia: $US123,030

Job: Physicists

New Mexico: $US166,720

Job: Psychiatrists

California: $US236,930

Illinois: $US246,090

New York: $US216,280

Job: Sales Managers

Delaware: $US177,560