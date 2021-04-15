These are the top highest-paying jobs across all US states
A new map has been released that shows all of the highest paying jobs across every state in the US state as of May 2020.
Data from The Bureau of Labour Statistics has been used to create a new map that reveals the highest paying job in every state, excluding doctors.
A new report from Business Insider has revealed that there are several other high-paying jobs in many states across the US that aren't doctors. The data has been gathered by the Bureau of Labour Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics program and found that chief executives or CEO's are the highest paying occupation in 22 States as well as DC.
Other than doctors, it was also found that airline pilots, co-pilots, and flight engineers are the top-paying jobs in six states. in the entirety of this article, you are fine to the 14 different high-paying jobs across the United States, excluding doctors. This list is composed in alphabetical order and also the mean salary for each state and DC. If you were interested in reading more of the story, check out this link here.
Job: Airline Pilots, copilots, and Flight Engineers
Alaska: $US171,030
Colorado: $US186,620
Florida: $US226,930
Michigan: $US238,270
Nevada: $US234,750
Washington: $US234,060
Job: Architectural and Engineering Managers
Idaho: $US145,860
Louisiana: $US152,070
New Hampshire: $US158,180
Job: Chief executives (CEO)
Alabama: $US193,110
Arizona: $US183,660
District of Columbia: $US235,450
Indiana: $US161,410
Iowa: $US155,180
Kansas: $US164,760
Kentucky: $US148,350
Massachusetts: $US219,550
Minnesota: $US195,920
Missouri: $US172,430
Nebraska: $US203,810
North Carolina: $US206,390
Ohio: $US196,440
Oklahoma: $US157,590
Oregon: $US212,010
Pennsylvania: $US228,620
South Carolina: $US179,530
Tennessee: $US158,280
Texas: $US231,310
Utah: $US162,660
Virginia: $US225,950
Wisconsin: $US159,500
Job: Computer and Information Systems Managers
Maryland: $US157,200
New Jersey: $US181,620
Job: Financial Managers
Connecticut: $US167,000
North Dakota: $US133,980
Rhode Island: $US161,880
Vermont: $US105,160
Job: General and Operations Managers
South Dakota: $US128,890
Wyoming: $US102,040
Job: Health Specialties Teachers, postsecondary
Mississippi: $US150,240
Job: Marketing Managers
Arkansas: $US152,410
Job: Medical and Health Services Managers
Hawaii: $US133,320
Job: Nurse Anesthetists
Georgia: $US174,310
Job: Pharmacists
Maine: $US134,670
Montana: $US115,270
West Virginia: $US123,030
Job: Physicists
New Mexico: $US166,720
Job: Psychiatrists
California: $US236,930
Illinois: $US246,090
New York: $US216,280
Job: Sales Managers
Delaware: $US177,560
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Egypt seize Ever Given ship from owners over nearly $1 billion debt
- < PREVIOUS STORY: This amazing official Flight Simulator PC is shaped like a jet engine