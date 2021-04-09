All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA CEO will host GTC 2021 keynote from his personal kitchen

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will host GTC 2021 keynote from his kitchen, expect some big GPU reveals and hopefully some surprises.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 9 2021 7:52 PM CDT
It's not the first time it has happened, and it might not be the last time it'll happen -- but NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be hosting the GPU Technology Conference 2021 keynote from his personal kitchen.

NVIDIA has announced: "The keynote, delivered again from the kitchen in Huang's home, will kick off a conference with more than 1,500 sessions covering just about every innovation - from quantum computing to AI - that benefits from moving faster".

GTC 2021 will kick off on April 12 @ 8:30 AM PST, where we should hopefully see NVIDIA unveil a bunch of new products, talk about their current successes, and everything in between. GTC isn't a gaming-focused event so there shouldn't be a new GeForce graphics card, but rather new workstation-focused Quadro graphics cards, new Tesla accelerators, and more.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

