If your phone passcode is any of these it can easily be hacked

If you use any of these twenty passcodes for security for your iPhone or Android device, your phone can easily be hacked.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Apr 5 2021 9:02 AM CDT
You may not know it, but the security passcode that you use for your phone, whether it be iPhone or an Android, could be a very simple combination for a hacker to guess.

In the entirety of this article, you will find a list of the most common guessable passcodes that have been published by security expert Tarah Wheeler. Wheeler noted back in 2019 that almost 30% of all iPhones that have been broken into are using one of these twenty different passcodes, which is why it's recommended to change your passcode to something else if you find it on the list.

If you are still worried about your phone passcode being guessed by someone, you can always enable Face ID/Touch ID or whatever is equivalent to your Android device. These forms of security make it much more difficult for someone to try and get into your phone as they cannot be randomly guessed. Digital security is important, and the more you adopt technology into your life, the more important it is to make sure it's secure becomes.

20 Easily Guessable Passcodes:

  1. 1234
  2. 1111
  3. 0000
  4. 1212
  5. 7777
  6. 1004
  7. 2000
  8. 4444
  9. 2222
  10. 6969
  11. 9999
  12. 3333
  13. 5555
  14. 6666
  15. 1122
  16. 1313
  17. 8888
  18. 4321
  19. 2001
  20. 1010

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, idropnews.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

