If your phone passcode is any of these it can easily be hacked

If you use any of these twenty passcodes for security for your iPhone or Android device, your phone can easily be hacked.

You may not know it, but the security passcode that you use for your phone, whether it be iPhone or an Android, could be a very simple combination for a hacker to guess.

In the entirety of this article, you will find a list of the most common guessable passcodes that have been published by security expert Tarah Wheeler. Wheeler noted back in 2019 that almost 30% of all iPhones that have been broken into are using one of these twenty different passcodes, which is why it's recommended to change your passcode to something else if you find it on the list.

If you are still worried about your phone passcode being guessed by someone, you can always enable Face ID/Touch ID or whatever is equivalent to your Android device. These forms of security make it much more difficult for someone to try and get into your phone as they cannot be randomly guessed. Digital security is important, and the more you adopt technology into your life, the more important it is to make sure it's secure becomes.

20 Easily Guessable Passcodes:

1234 1111 0000 1212 7777 1004 2000 4444 2222 6969 9999 3333 5555 6666 1122 1313 8888 4321 2001 1010

