Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU

Yeston's new custom Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons graphics card features design inspired by the anime series Sakura Hitomi.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 31 2021 8:14 PM CDT
It looks like Yeston is about to release another card that'll be impossible to buy: a new custom card inspired by anime series 六道兵甲, which translates into something like Six Soldiers or Six Weapons reports VideoCardz. Check the card out:

Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
The new Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons rocks a totally reference design from AMD, so we have no factory overclock and no power requirement changes. We have a game GPU clock of 2424MHz and boost GPU clock of up to 2581MHz with what I'm sure will be a good amount of wiggle room for some manual overclocking on the Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons graphics card.

Yeston is using a triple-fan and 2.5-slot design for its Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons graphics card, with an interesting black/grey/silver style with translucent purple fans. There is a full-length RGB lighting strip atop the card, which can be seen near the 6 + 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the top of the card.

Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 06 | TweakTown.comYeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 07 | TweakTown.com
Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 08 | TweakTown.comYeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 09 | TweakTown.com

The backplate looks great, especially if you are a fan of the anime series Sakura Hitomi.

Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 03 | TweakTown.comYeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 04 | TweakTown.com
Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

