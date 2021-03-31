Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons: anime-inspired AMD Big Navi GPU
Yeston's new custom Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons graphics card features design inspired by the anime series Sakura Hitomi.
It looks like Yeston is about to release another card that'll be impossible to buy: a new custom card inspired by anime series 六道兵甲, which translates into something like Six Soldiers or Six Weapons reports VideoCardz. Check the card out:
The new Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons rocks a totally reference design from AMD, so we have no factory overclock and no power requirement changes. We have a game GPU clock of 2424MHz and boost GPU clock of up to 2581MHz with what I'm sure will be a good amount of wiggle room for some manual overclocking on the Yeston Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons graphics card.
Yeston is using a triple-fan and 2.5-slot design for its Radeon RX 6700 XT Six Weapons graphics card, with an interesting black/grey/silver style with translucent purple fans. There is a full-length RGB lighting strip atop the card, which can be seen near the 6 + 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the top of the card.
The backplate looks great, especially if you are a fan of the anime series Sakura Hitomi.