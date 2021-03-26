All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

New Axiom Verge 2 details: Standalone prequel, protagonist revealed

Indie dev Thomas Happ discusses new details about Axiom Verge 2, including a prequel timeline and a brand new player protagonist.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 26 2021 10:24 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Thomas Happ reveals more details on Axiom Verge 2 in the recent Future Games Show event.

The mystery of Axiom Verge 2 is slowly peeling away, and now we know the game is actually a prequel set before the original game. It's also a standalone experience that doesn't require players to beat (or even play) Axiom Verge 1.

"I eventually decided to break down the story of Axiom Verge into multiple parts, with multiple perspectives, each intended to be its own game," Happ said in the presentation.

"Most of the events of Axiom Verge 2 take place before Axiom Verge 1, but they're each standalone complementary experiences so you can play them in either order."

Happ also briefly introduce the game's main character, Indra, who's a secretive tech mogul who discovers an alternate earth in the frosty wildlands of Antarctica. The dev was careful not to make things too spoilery and reveal too many details, but here's what we've gleaned so far:

  • Takes place before Axiom Verge
  • Main character is named Indra, mysterious billionaire who runs the Globe 3 conglomerate
  • Mechanics are very different, but old players will feel at home
  • Tons of secrets throughout various levels

Axiom Verge 2 releases on the Epic Games Store for PC and Nintendo Switch this Spring.

New Axiom Verge 2 details: Standalone prequel, protagonist revealed 35 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Axiom Verge: Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.00
$29.00$21.01$21.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2021 at 3:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.