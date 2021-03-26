New Axiom Verge 2 details: Standalone prequel, protagonist revealed

Indie dev Thomas Happ discusses new details about Axiom Verge 2, including a prequel timeline and a brand new player protagonist.

Thomas Happ reveals more details on Axiom Verge 2 in the recent Future Games Show event.

The mystery of Axiom Verge 2 is slowly peeling away, and now we know the game is actually a prequel set before the original game. It's also a standalone experience that doesn't require players to beat (or even play) Axiom Verge 1.

"I eventually decided to break down the story of Axiom Verge into multiple parts, with multiple perspectives, each intended to be its own game," Happ said in the presentation.

"Most of the events of Axiom Verge 2 take place before Axiom Verge 1, but they're each standalone complementary experiences so you can play them in either order."

Happ also briefly introduce the game's main character, Indra, who's a secretive tech mogul who discovers an alternate earth in the frosty wildlands of Antarctica. The dev was careful not to make things too spoilery and reveal too many details, but here's what we've gleaned so far:

Takes place before Axiom Verge

Main character is named Indra, mysterious billionaire who runs the Globe 3 conglomerate

Mechanics are very different, but old players will feel at home

Tons of secrets throughout various levels

Axiom Verge 2 releases on the Epic Games Store for PC and Nintendo Switch this Spring.