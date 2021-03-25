NASA snapped a picture of this huge asteroid that just flew by Earth

Recently a massive asteroid closely missed Earth, but luckily, NASA has managed to snap some images of it so we can enjoy the near-miss in high definition.

Now, the high-definition images aren't like watching a 4K movie on your home TV, but they are pretty good for an asteroid that is whizzing past 1.3 million miles from Earth. NASA Asteroid Watch Twitter account said that the asteroid "will safely fly by Earth" at a distance of five times further away than the Moon.

As for how big the asteroid is, estimations have put it around 550 meters in diameters, or 1,800 feet. Quite a formidably sized asteroid. Below you will find the image that Virtual Telescope Project (VTP) managed to snap only a few hours after the asteroid flew by Earth. For more information on this story, check out this link here. If you are interested in reading more about giant asteroids, check out this one called Apophis here.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES