All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Resident Evil 8 PC specs: RTX 3070 4K 60FPS, GTX 1070 1080p 60FPS

Capcom's new Resident Evil has tons of monsters, and you'll need some monstrous PC hardware to hit higher-end performance.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 22 2021 3:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Capcom just announced Resident Evil 8's PC spec requirements, confirming lots of optimization across multiple perf targets.

Resident Evil 8 PC specs: RTX 3070 4K 60FPS, GTX 1070 1080p 60FPS 23 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Thanks to a substantial influx of sales, Capcom now puts strong emphasis on PC versions of its games, and it's using the flexible and powerful RE Engine to deliver strong performance across a range of video cards and configurations. Resident Evil Village's PC spec requirements give lots of details on what gamers can expect.

Resident Evil 8 PC specs: RTX 3070 4K 60FPS, GTX 1070 1080p 60FPS 3 | TweakTown.com

Minimum Specs

Minimum specs highlight that RE8 is indeed a modern game. To hit at least 1080p 60FPS in-game perf, Capcom requires you to have an Intel Core i5-7500 CPU/AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a DirectX 12 GPU with at least 4GB of VRAM like an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 560 card. Capcom notes the FPS will drop during certain sequences, which is to be expected anyway.

Capcom confirms three perf targets for RE8 on PC:

  • Performance Focus
  • Focus on Screen Quality
  • Raytracing
Resident Evil 8 PC specs: RTX 3070 4K 60FPS, GTX 1070 1080p 60FPS 4 | TweakTown.com

Recommended specs

Recommended specs are steeper, especially if you want to hit 4K 60FPS.

Raytracing is one of the big showcase features of RE8 (and the new RE Engine tweaks), so don't expect to get off light here.

To hit a steadier 1080p 60FPS with higher screen quality, Capcom wants you to have an Intel Core i7 8700 or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an DirectX 12 GPU like an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 card.

For raytracing, you'll of course need an NVIDIA RTX 20 series or 30 series card or an AMD Raden RX 6000 series GPU. There's lots of variability here.

4K 60FPS

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
  • AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

4K 45FPS

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition - PlayStation 5 Deluxe Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/22/2021 at 3:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.