Resident Evil 8 PC specs: RTX 3070 4K 60FPS, GTX 1070 1080p 60FPS

Capcom's new Resident Evil has tons of monsters, and you'll need some monstrous PC hardware to hit higher-end performance.

Capcom just announced Resident Evil 8's PC spec requirements, confirming lots of optimization across multiple perf targets.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Thanks to a substantial influx of sales, Capcom now puts strong emphasis on PC versions of its games, and it's using the flexible and powerful RE Engine to deliver strong performance across a range of video cards and configurations. Resident Evil Village's PC spec requirements give lots of details on what gamers can expect.

Minimum Specs

Minimum specs highlight that RE8 is indeed a modern game. To hit at least 1080p 60FPS in-game perf, Capcom requires you to have an Intel Core i5-7500 CPU/AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a DirectX 12 GPU with at least 4GB of VRAM like an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 560 card. Capcom notes the FPS will drop during certain sequences, which is to be expected anyway.

Capcom confirms three perf targets for RE8 on PC:

Performance Focus

Focus on Screen Quality

Raytracing

Recommended specs

Recommended specs are steeper, especially if you want to hit 4K 60FPS.

Raytracing is one of the big showcase features of RE8 (and the new RE Engine tweaks), so don't expect to get off light here.

To hit a steadier 1080p 60FPS with higher screen quality, Capcom wants you to have an Intel Core i7 8700 or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an DirectX 12 GPU like an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 card.

For raytracing, you'll of course need an NVIDIA RTX 20 series or 30 series card or an AMD Raden RX 6000 series GPU. There's lots of variability here.

4K 60FPS

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

4K 45FPS