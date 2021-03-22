This company will pay you $2,400 for not using your phone for 24 hours

A company will be paying more than two grand to chosen challengers that can complete a 24-hour digital detox. Sign up here.

Do you think you are on your phone too much? Well, if you do, this might be the best excuse yet for you to take a break for 24-hours.

A company called Reviews.org will be paying select volunteers who participate in the company's 24-hour digital detox challenge. According to the company's website, people who enter into the 24-hour digital detox challenge can be paid up to $2,400, but the challenge isn't as easy as just turning your phone off for 24-hours.

Participants will be required to not only abandon their phone for a day, but also televisions, gaming devices, computers, smartwatches, and smart home devices such as Alexa. The participants of the challenge will be given a safe to store all of their electronics in for 24-hours and a $200 Amazon gift card, so they put together a "survival kit" for the time without electronics. If you want to sign up, or read more about this challenge, check out this link here.