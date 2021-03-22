All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

This company will pay you $2,400 for not using your phone for 24 hours

A company will be paying more than two grand to chosen challengers that can complete a 24-hour digital detox. Sign up here.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Mar 22 2021 2:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Do you think you are on your phone too much? Well, if you do, this might be the best excuse yet for you to take a break for 24-hours.

This company will pay you $2,400 for not using your phone for 24 hours 01 | TweakTown.com

A company called Reviews.org will be paying select volunteers who participate in the company's 24-hour digital detox challenge. According to the company's website, people who enter into the 24-hour digital detox challenge can be paid up to $2,400, but the challenge isn't as easy as just turning your phone off for 24-hours.

Participants will be required to not only abandon their phone for a day, but also televisions, gaming devices, computers, smartwatches, and smart home devices such as Alexa. The participants of the challenge will be given a safe to store all of their electronics in for 24-hours and a $200 Amazon gift card, so they put together a "survival kit" for the time without electronics. If you want to sign up, or read more about this challenge, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.45
$10.45$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/22/2021 at 12:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reviews.org, kesq.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.