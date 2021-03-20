CD Projekt teases big fixes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in Patch 1.2

Cyberpunk 2077's huge new Patch 1.2 update will make substantial changes in some of the game's most controversial features.

Cyberpunk 2077's anticipated Patch 1.2 update will make some big fixes like boosted frame rates and visuals on PS4 and Xbox One systems, and now CD Projekt shares more details on the nitty gritty details.

In a recent blog post, CDPR confirms some quality-of-life adjustments coming with v1.2, including reduction of psycho cops and vehicle controls. If you've played Cyberpunk 2077, you know how ridiculous the cops can be, especially when they appear out of nowhere. CDPR is tweaking AI spawns to decrease the likelihood of police instantly appearing behind you. They're also adding in a new drone to help boost immersion (but I think this will just end up being annoying).

Improved police AI spawns + new drone

Improved steering

Another significant change is improving vehicle steering. Patch 1.2 will add a steering sensitivity control, a much-needed feature considering most cars practically slide all over the road.

"Analyzing feedback on our driving model suggested a lot of players were having issues with the speed of the steering. Most complaints came from players using keyboards on PC or were on platforms with lower frame rates, and centered around how hard it was to keep cars off the sidewalks and such.

We have added a Steering Sensitivity slider to the Options menu. This allows the steering speed for all vehicles and all input devices to be slowed down, without affecting the maximum turn radius.

When experiencing lower frame rates, our cars were harder to control. We traced this to some code that wasn't handling extreme changes in frame rate properly. The steering speed is now very consistent from 20 to 60+ FPS.

Last, we looked at a bunch of tweaks to individual cars and adjusted some of them that were too twitchy in low frame rates, including the player's Archer Hella," said Seamus, Senior Vehicle Programmer, CD PROJEKT RED.

Vehicles can rock free when stuck

The next feature outlined in the blog will help gamers get free if their vehicles ever get stuck somewhere in the world. With all the uneven surfaces of Night City, this happens surprisingly frequently. Gamers can now rock the vehicle in all directions to wiggle free if they get stuck.

"There are cases where our vehicles can get beached or high centered on stuff in Night City. We have now added an Unstuck feature that kicks in when you are accelerating and not moving. While holding down the accelerator, you can now rock the vehicle forward or back, or rotate it left/right."

New keybindings for PC gamers

Finally, we have a tweak aimed at PC gamers. CDPR will now let you turn off double-tapping movement keys to dodge. Gamers were complaining about accidentally dodging too often when trying to simply move in combat.

"Dodge on double-tapping a movement key can be turned off in the Controls settings. The Dodge action can still be performed by double-tapping the Crouch(toggle) action key (default C).

It should now be more feasible to move WASD bindings around the keyboard. There still remain a few bindings that need to be addressed, but these should be fixed in upcoming patches," said Wojtek, Tools Programmer, CD PROJEKT RED.