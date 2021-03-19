All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
If you want to live on the moon, it will cost you this amount of money

Have you ever wanted to take a spaceship off Earth and to go on a space holiday? If you own a lunar home you might be able to.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 19 2021 5:33 AM CDT
Many people would love to take a spacecraft to the Moon for a quick holiday, but with that trip comes significant cost, especially if you own a lunar home.

According to an article by Money.co.uk, financial experts factored every aspect of what it would cost to build a home on the Moon. The experts looked at energy costs and food costs and communicated with experts to get the most accurate idea about how much it would to own a home on the Moon. They found that a lunar mortgage will cost a buyer around $326,000 per month for 25 years, bringing the total cost of the loan to be over $62 million.

The financial experts say that the lunar mortgage loan price would fall considerably after the first lunar home is built due to the knowledge gained on how to build more lunar homes effectively. This would bring the lunar mortgage loan down from $62 million to $52 million. As far as land prices go, the Moon is incredibly cheap due to there being absolutely nothing there. Land prices cost roughly $20, according to recent price estimates. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

