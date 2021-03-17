Doom Eternal's new Hellbreaker hammer smashes skulls in DLC trailer

Rip, tear...and smash. id drops a new trailer for Doom Eternal's final expansion that encompasses every metalhead's power fantasy.

Doom Eternal's Ancient Gods Part 2 expansion release tomorrow, and to celebrate, id is completely redefining the word epic. The latest Ancient Gods trailer is like a Dethklok metal saga, complete with dragons, demons, buff sci-fi warriors, gigantic hell-powered mechsuits, towering Godzilla-sized archdemons battling against Pacific Rim/Gundam mechs, and a new fiery war hammer that annihilates everything.

Before the epic showdown with the Dark Lord, Doom Guy has to rip, tear, and (thanks to the new Hellbreaker hammer) smash his way through hordes of monstrosities. The whole thing looks like a testosterone-boosted Lord of the Rings battle scene and we can't wait to try it out.

The Ancient Gods Part 2 will be available tomorrow on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and will cost $14.99.