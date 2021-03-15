All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

This hugely memorable indie game is coming to Game Pass tomorrow

Undertale, one of the most unique and memorable indies of the last few years, is coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 15 2021 2:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Toby Fox's legendarily weird indie Undertale is dropping on Xbox for the first time ever, and will also be included on Xbox Game Pass.

Undertale is coming to Xbox tomorrow for $9.99, with all of its hilarity, skeleton memes, and pixellated pacifism intact. The beloved indie is also dropping on Xbox Game Pass on the same day as an added bonus for GP users. Not much is different with the Xbox version, but there is a special exclusive area with a neat little slot machine that gives some extra bonuses.

Sadly, your existing PC saves won't be compatible with the Xbox version, and Undertale won't be a play anywhere title so you'll have to rebuy it for Xbox even if you bought it from the Microsoft Store.

Also don't forget that Toby Fox is making a new Undertale sequel called Deltarune...

Welcome to UNDERTALE. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out...or stay trapped forever.

((Healthy Dog's Warning: Game contains imagery that may be harmful to players with photosensitive epilepsy or similar condition.))

Features:

• Killing is unnecessary: negotiate out of danger using the unique battle system.

• Time your attacks for extra damage, then dodge enemy attacks in a style reminiscent of top-down shooters.

• Original art and soundtrack brimming with personality.

• Soulful, character-rich story with an emphasis on humor.

• Created mostly by one person.

• Become friends with all of the bosses!

• At least 5 dogs.

• You can date a skeleton.

• Hmmm...now there are 6 dogs...?

• Maybe you won't want to date the skeleton.

• I thought I found a 7th dog, but it was actually just the 3rd dog.

• If you play this game, can you count the dogs for me...? I'm not good at it

This hugely memorable indie game is coming to Game Pass tomorrow 43 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Undertale Nintendo Switch Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$42.74
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2021 at 12:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.