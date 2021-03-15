This hugely memorable indie game is coming to Game Pass tomorrow
Undertale, one of the most unique and memorable indies of the last few years, is coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.
Toby Fox's legendarily weird indie Undertale is dropping on Xbox for the first time ever, and will also be included on Xbox Game Pass.
Undertale is coming to Xbox tomorrow for $9.99, with all of its hilarity, skeleton memes, and pixellated pacifism intact. The beloved indie is also dropping on Xbox Game Pass on the same day as an added bonus for GP users. Not much is different with the Xbox version, but there is a special exclusive area with a neat little slot machine that gives some extra bonuses.
Sadly, your existing PC saves won't be compatible with the Xbox version, and Undertale won't be a play anywhere title so you'll have to rebuy it for Xbox even if you bought it from the Microsoft Store.
Also don't forget that Toby Fox is making a new Undertale sequel called Deltarune...
Welcome to UNDERTALE. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out...or stay trapped forever.
((Healthy Dog's Warning: Game contains imagery that may be harmful to players with photosensitive epilepsy or similar condition.))
Features:
• Killing is unnecessary: negotiate out of danger using the unique battle system.
• Time your attacks for extra damage, then dodge enemy attacks in a style reminiscent of top-down shooters.
• Original art and soundtrack brimming with personality.
• Soulful, character-rich story with an emphasis on humor.
• Created mostly by one person.
• Become friends with all of the bosses!
• At least 5 dogs.
• You can date a skeleton.
• Hmmm...now there are 6 dogs...?
• Maybe you won't want to date the skeleton.
• I thought I found a 7th dog, but it was actually just the 3rd dog.
• If you play this game, can you count the dogs for me...? I'm not good at it