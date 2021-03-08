ESO: What's new in Gates of Oblivion's first Flames of Ambition DLC

Elder Scrolls Online's first major seasonal DLC Flames of Ambition releases, kicks off new huge Gates of Oblivion story arc.

Elder Scrolls Online kicks off its new Gates of Oblivion story arc with its first major DLC, Flames of Ambition, which is out now on PC. Here's what you need to know.

The gates of Oblivion have opened anew, and Molag Bal is back for revenge. The new Flames of Ambition DLC for Elder Scrolls Online starts the epic year-long Gates of Oblivion story arc, which will be spun in four major expansions across 2021.

The big selling point of the Flames of Ambition DLC is its two new dungeons, The Cauldron and Black Drake Villa, both of which come with four new gearsets apiece (check below for full stats).

These new dungeons provide two very different experiences for would-be adventures, and they come packed with a host of unique rewards, including powerful gear sets, Achievements, and collectibles. You can attempt to complete both dungeons in Normal and Veteran difficulties, and Black Drake Villa has an optional Hard Mode for each of its three bosses-just in case you and your team want a true challenge!

Flames of Ambition is out now on PC and Mac, but won't be out until March 19 on PS4 and Xbox One consoles. There's two ways to get Flames of Ambition:

Buy it in the Crown Store for 4,000 crowns (roughly $40)

Buy into to ESO Plus recurring premium subscription

Check below for official patch notes to see what's all included with the Flames of Ambition DLC, and click here for the full patch notes for Patch 29:

Flames of Ambition DLC

New Dungeons

Black Drake Villa: Tucked away in the northern Gold Coast sits an abandoned villa built as a retreat for former Emperor Durcorach, the Black Drake. Rumors tell of a vast library deep below that holds knowledge pillaged from across Tamriel. Hired by a mysterious benefactor, Eveli Sharp-Arrow arrives in search of a valuable book and a little adventure, but she soon discovers someone has set fire to the underground archive. Join Eveli in a race to find the book and defeat the forces behind the consuming blaze.

The Cauldron: Long-forgotten ritual sites and ruins of the past fill the mountains of western Deshaan and serve as enticing sources of power for devious forces. When the citizens of a quiet Dark Elf village start to go missing, all eyes turn to the sinister cult residing in a nearby abandoned mine. Delve deep underground to rescue the kidnapped people and stop a dark ritual before it can unleash destruction.

Black Drake Villa and The Cauldron are 4-player dungeons which can be reached via the Gold Coast and Deshaan respectively.

Black Drake Villa's entrance is in the northern Gold Coast, with the entrance east of the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

The Cauldron's entrance is located in western Deshaan, west of the West Narsis Wayshrine. Did we mention you need to go west?

Both Dungeons include a Normal version in addition to a challenging Veteran version. In addition, Black Drake Villa features challenging Hard Modes for each of the three boss encounters.

Other Features

There are unique item sets, including two new Undaunted Monster Mask sets, only available within the Dungeons, in addition to the following rewards:

Unique achievement awards

Unique Skin

A unique memento

Several Titles

Unique housing items

New Item Sets

There are several new item sets that are obtained through the two new dungeons:

Blake Drake Villa

True-Sworn Fury (Light Armor)

2 - Adds 687 Spell Critical

3 - Adds 129 Spell Damage

4 - Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

5 - Adds 708 Spell Critical and increases your Critical Damage by 4%. This bonus doubles to 1416 Spell Critical and 8% increased Critical Damage when you are under 75% Health. This bonus quadruples to 2832 Spell Critical and 16% increased Critical Damage when you are under 50% Health.

Kinras's Wrath (Medium Armor)

2 - Adds 129 Weapon Damage

3 - Adds 657 Weapon Critical

4 - Adds 129 Weapon Damage

5 - Dealing damage with a Light or Heavy Attack grants you a stack of Burning Heart for 5 seconds, up to 5 stacks. While you have 5 stacks, you generate an aura of wrath, granting you Major Berserk, increasing your damage by 10%. While you have an aura of wrath, Allies within 12 meters of you gain Minor Berserk, increasing their damage done by 5%.

Drake's Rush (Heavy Armor)

2 - Adds 1206 Maximum Health

3 - Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

4 - Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

5 - When you Bash an enemy, you and up to 3 group members within 15 meters of you gain Major Heroism for 12 seconds, granting you 3 Ultimate every 1.5 seconds. This effect can occur once every 18 seconds.

Encratis's Behemoth (Monster Mask)

1 - Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

2 - Dealing Flame Damage to an enemy grants you Behemoth's Aura for 12 seconds that reaches up to 12 meters. You and up to 11 group members in the aura reduce Flame Damage taken by 5%. Enemies in the aura increase their Flame Damage taken by 5%. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds.

The Cauldron

Unleashed Ritualist (Light Armor)

2 - Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

3 - Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

4 - Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka

5 - Dealing damage to an enemy applies Ritualist's Mark to them for 10 seconds. Enemies with your Ritualist's Mark take an additional 16% damage from your summoned pets.

This includes pets summoned from other item sets such as Mad Tinkerer and Defiler. This does not include "pet-like" effects, such as the Cliff Racer from the Dive ability or Honor from the Coldharbour's Favorite set.

Dagon's Dominion (Medium Armor)

2 - Adds 129 Weapon Damage

3 - Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

4 - Adds 129 Weapon Damage

5 - Adds 492 Weapon Damage to your area of effect abilities

This set adds 492 Weapon damage to your Area of Effect healing abilities, such as Vigor and Soothing Spores as well.

Foolkiller's Ward (Heavy Armor)

2 - Adds 1487 Armor

3 - Adds 1487 Armor

4 - Adds 1206 Maximum Health

5 - Activating Block while in combat places a damage shield on you and 3 group members within 18 meters for 2 seconds that absorbs 4000 direct damage. If a damage shield breaks, the wearer of the shield restores 5680 Magicka and Stamina. This effect can occur once every 30 second if a damage shield broke. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds if no damage shields broke.

Baron Zaudrus (Monster Mask)

1 - Adds 548 Maximum Stamina

1 - Adds 548 Maximum Magicka

1 - Adds 603 Maximum Health

2 - Applying a status effect to an enemy grants you a stack of Zaudrus's Ambition for 10 seconds, up to 3 stacks max. When you gain 3 stacks, the stacks are removed and you gain 4 Ultimate. On gaining Ultimate, you cannot gain additional stacks of Zaudrus's Ambition for 1 second.

New Collectibles, Outfit Styles & Dyes

Illusory Salamander Stone Memento: Obtained by completing the Black Drake Villa Conqueror achievement.

Dagon's Viscerent Skin: Obtained by completing the Cauldron Conqueror achievement.

Fire-Forged Maul Outfit Style: Obtained by earning the Flames of Ambition Explorer achievement.

Scintillating Scarlet Dye: Obtained by completing the Flames of Ambition Delver achievement.

New Achievements and Titles

Flames of Ambition introduces over 30 new achievements, four new titles and one new dye.

The "Ardent Bibliophile" title is earned by completing the Ardent Bibliophile Achievement.

The "Flamechaser" title is earned by completing the Snuffed Out Achievement.

The "Subterranean Smasher" title is earned by completing the Subterranean Smasher Achievement.

The "Spark of Vengeance" title is earned by completing the Schemes Disrupted Achievement.

New Furnishings