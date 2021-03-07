Xbox gamers can play Stadia on their consoles via new Edge browser

Google's competing game streaming service can be played on the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser on Xbox consoles.

In a strange twist of fate, Google's fledgling game-streaming service Stadia can now be run on Xbox consoles.

Xbox has transformed from a closed ecosystem into one of the most open platforms in gaming, complete with cross-publisher subscriptions, the industry-defining Game Pass, and even emulator support on Xbox Series X/S consoles. Now that openness is expanding to Stadia.

Xbox owners in the new Skip-Ahead testing program are now able to run Stadia on their Xbox consoles and play games via controller support. This is due to the new Chromium-based Edge browser that's offered in the update, which allows compatibility with Google services like Stadia as well as other extensions and plugins. The functionality is particularly interesting as Microsoft's own streaming service, Project xCloud, doesn't yet stream games to Xbox consoles.

All of Stadia's previous restrictions still apply, though; you still need to buy each game separately or have a subscription to Stadia Pro. And you'll need a controller because mouse and keyboard support isn't added.

The Edge update isn't available to everyone yet, but it should roll out soon as Microsoft is pulling the current Edge browser app soon.