All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Warframe dev Digital Extremes might work on new cloud games

Now beholden to Tencent, Warframe developer Digital Extremes may be branching out into cloud-based games for streaming platforms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 7 2021 2:19 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new job listing for a backend cloud developer hints that Digital Extremes could branch out to new streaming platforms.

Warframe dev Digital Extremes might work on new cloud games 44 | TweakTown.com

Now that Tencent owns the company, it appears Digital Extremes is exploring new cloud-based gaming opportunities. The Warframe studio has opened up a new internal division focused on cloud experiences, and is currently looking for a senior backend dev to help fill out their ranks.

Here's the excerpt from the job listing: "Digital Extremes is seeking a Senior Back-End/Cloud Developer to join our team with experience in game development for our external project endeavors; this is a specialized role, and we're trying to find just the right person to fill it. This posting is for a new internal team working with cutting edge technologies, in an exciting novel area of development for the company."

Warframe, one of the most popular and longest-running live games of our time, would translate well to a cloud-based platform. Digital Extremes is also well-versed in making online-driven games work especially when it comes to monetization, progression, and overall engagement. It's also worth noting that while Tencent owns Leyou Technologies, the parent company of Digital Extremes, the Warframe developer will remain completely independent and still gets to call its own shots.

Neither the studio nor Tencent have revealed any new info on these endeavors.

Buy at Amazon

Warframe: 370 Platinum - Xbox One Digital Code

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2021 at 1:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:can59.dayforcehcm.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.