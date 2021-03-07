Warframe dev Digital Extremes might work on new cloud games

Now beholden to Tencent, Warframe developer Digital Extremes may be branching out into cloud-based games for streaming platforms.

A new job listing for a backend cloud developer hints that Digital Extremes could branch out to new streaming platforms.

Now that Tencent owns the company, it appears Digital Extremes is exploring new cloud-based gaming opportunities. The Warframe studio has opened up a new internal division focused on cloud experiences, and is currently looking for a senior backend dev to help fill out their ranks.

Here's the excerpt from the job listing: "Digital Extremes is seeking a Senior Back-End/Cloud Developer to join our team with experience in game development for our external project endeavors; this is a specialized role, and we're trying to find just the right person to fill it. This posting is for a new internal team working with cutting edge technologies, in an exciting novel area of development for the company."

Warframe, one of the most popular and longest-running live games of our time, would translate well to a cloud-based platform. Digital Extremes is also well-versed in making online-driven games work especially when it comes to monetization, progression, and overall engagement. It's also worth noting that while Tencent owns Leyou Technologies, the parent company of Digital Extremes, the Warframe developer will remain completely independent and still gets to call its own shots.

Neither the studio nor Tencent have revealed any new info on these endeavors.