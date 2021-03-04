All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Diablo II singleplayer saves are compatible with Diablo II Resurrected

Holy grail hunters rejoice! Original Diablo 2 singleplayer save files can be imported and played in Diablo II Resurrected.

Published Thu, Mar 4 2021 12:03 PM CST
Blizzard confirms original Diablo II and Diablo II Lord of Destruction singleplayer saves can be imported into Diablo II Resurrected.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Holy grail hunters rejoice! Your existing D2 and D2 LoD singleplayer saves are compatible with the new Diablo II Resurrected remaster. Gamers can import their saves into the new remaster and pick up right where they left off.

When asked if original saves would be compatible with D2R, game producer Matthew Cederquist told IGN:

"Yes! Yes, keep those! Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work and we kind of shoved it in and it worked! And we were like, 'okay, that's the best feature ever.'"

This is a big deal for anyone who has spend hundreds of hours chasing their Holy Grail (collecting one of every unique in the entire game). That being said, this compatibility is likely for vanilla and base D2/LoD saves, so don't expect to import your Path of Diablo or Project D2-modded saves over until those mod creators update their tools.

Obviously, your realm saves won't cross-over because they run on legacy Battle.net and not the new modern Battle.net service. Blizzard previously said that D2R will run independently of the original D2 LoD release, and that they "won't touch" the original game at all.

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check below for more information:

A Timeless Classic, Resurrected

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:

  • Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
  • An epic story told through five distinct acts.
  • Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
  • Updated Battle.net support.
  • Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.

... and much more!

The Lord of Destruction Returns

Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

