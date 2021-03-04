Diablo II singleplayer saves are compatible with Diablo II Resurrected
Holy grail hunters rejoice! Original Diablo 2 singleplayer save files can be imported and played in Diablo II Resurrected.
Holy grail hunters rejoice! Your existing D2 and D2 LoD singleplayer saves are compatible with the new Diablo II Resurrected remaster. Gamers can import their saves into the new remaster and pick up right where they left off.
When asked if original saves would be compatible with D2R, game producer Matthew Cederquist told IGN:
"Yes! Yes, keep those! Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work and we kind of shoved it in and it worked! And we were like, 'okay, that's the best feature ever.'"
This is a big deal for anyone who has spend hundreds of hours chasing their Holy Grail (collecting one of every unique in the entire game). That being said, this compatibility is likely for vanilla and base D2/LoD saves, so don't expect to import your Path of Diablo or Project D2-modded saves over until those mod creators update their tools.
Obviously, your realm saves won't cross-over because they run on legacy Battle.net and not the new modern Battle.net service. Blizzard previously said that D2R will run independently of the original D2 LoD release, and that they "won't touch" the original game at all.
Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Check below for more information:
