All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Diablo II veteran's studio Echtra Games joins Zynga

Social games behemoth Zynga makes a big tactical purchase and buys Echtra Games to help fortify its port releases and RPGs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 4 2021 1:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Mobile titan Zynga buys Torchlight developer Echtra Games to fuel new cross-platform gaming initiative.

Diablo II veteran's studio Echtra Games joins Zynga 255 | TweakTown.com

Zynga, mostly known for social games like Words With Friends, plans to delve into the more mainstream gaming market. To help bring its ideas to life, Zynga purchased Echtra Games, who is known for the Torchlight series.

The deal is great for both parties. Echtra's latest game, Torchlight III, hasn't sold very well. With the backing of Zynga, Echtra can fuel new projects--including an upcoming RPG--and the social giant also benefits from the talent of a veteran studio. Echtra is led by Max Schaefer, one of the original heads of Blizzard North who had a hand in shaping the Diablo series, one of the most pivotal IPs in gaming history.

No details on the acquisition's terms have been announced and we don't know how much Zynga paid for Echtra. We do know the team is currently working on a cross-platform RPG that should launch on consoles, mobiles, and PC at some point.

"Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I'm excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family," said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga.

"This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga's total addressable market."

"Echtra Games is delighted to be joining the Zynga family," said Max Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of Echtra Games. "We share Zynga's vision that cross-platform play is an essential part of the future of RPGs and interactive entertainment and are eager to apply our vast experience and talents to this effort."

NEWS SOURCE:investor.zynga.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.