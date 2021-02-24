HP buys Kingston's HyperX peripheral division for $425 million

Kingston will sell its HyperX peripherals brand to HP for a whopping $425 million, and the deal is expected to close in Q2'21.

HP will soon own HyperX, the maker of PC peripherals like mice, mousepads, keyboards, and headsets in a sweeping deal worth over $400 million.

Kingston has agreed to sell its HyperX peripherals division to HP for $425 million, the company today announced. Kingston will still own its DRAM and memory business, and HP will add the HyperX brand to its billion-dollar Personal Systems business, which pulled in $10.4 billion in revenue last quarter. HP expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2021.

"HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we're thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc.

"We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business."

"HyperX products are designed to meet the most rigorous demands of all gamers - from casual to the most hardcore - giving them a winning edge and helping them stay on top of their game," said John Tu, Co-founder and CEO, Kingston.

"Both of our companies thrive because we focus on our employees and share the same core values and culture. David Sun (Co-founder and COO) and I saw the possibilities for the HyperX business and its employees and we both realized that this change brings a brighter future for HyperX."