All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Listen to the first track from Zack Snyder's Justice League soundtrack

Junkie XL and Warner Bros. tease the first track from Zack Snyder's Justice League's soundtrack, dubbed 'The Crew at Warpower'.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 12:59 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Can you believe it's barely a month until Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max, and we see what Snyder's original vision of the movie would've been -- and some more. Well, now we can listen to some of the score from the movie, listen to this:

This is the track "The Crew at Warpower" from Zack Snyder's Justice League, with Junkie XL handling the score to the movie. Junkie XL or Tom Holkenborg, worked with Hans Zimmer on Snyder's previous movie in the DCEU with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

I've listened to it a few times before writing this post and I'm really enjoying what Junkie XL has here so far with his score to Zack Snyder's Justice League. The movie is a lengthy 4 hours long so it'll be interesting to see how long and how many tracks there are for the soundtrack for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Tom himself commented on top of the YouTube video on WaterTower Music's official YouTube channel, saying: "This score wouldn't have happened without all of you demanding it. Thank you. Enjoy. -Tom".

Listen to the first track from Zack Snyder's Justice League soundtrack 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ultimate Edition [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$6.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2021 at 12:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.