Listen to the first track from Zack Snyder's Justice League soundtrack

Can you believe it's barely a month until Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max, and we see what Snyder's original vision of the movie would've been -- and some more. Well, now we can listen to some of the score from the movie, listen to this:

This is the track "The Crew at Warpower" from Zack Snyder's Justice League, with Junkie XL handling the score to the movie. Junkie XL or Tom Holkenborg, worked with Hans Zimmer on Snyder's previous movie in the DCEU with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

I've listened to it a few times before writing this post and I'm really enjoying what Junkie XL has here so far with his score to Zack Snyder's Justice League. The movie is a lengthy 4 hours long so it'll be interesting to see how long and how many tracks there are for the soundtrack for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Tom himself commented on top of the YouTube video on WaterTower Music's official YouTube channel, saying: "This score wouldn't have happened without all of you demanding it. Thank you. Enjoy. -Tom".