All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Microsoft + HPE server PC installed on International Space Station

HPE and Microsoft team for the Spaceborne Computer-2 will connect to Azure through NASA (and the ISS) and HPE ground stations.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 16 2021 6:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has teamed with Microsoft on getting a PC onto the International Space Station connected to Azure. HPE has now sent their new Spaceborne Computer-2 system up and onto the ISS.

The new Spaceborne Computer-2 system will be connected to the cloud and into Microsoft Azure, through NASA and HPE ground stations. What this new Spaceborne Computer-2 system allows astronauts on the International Space Station to do is work on data processing up on the ISS, versus having to send it back down to Earth.

The news release for the Azure connection says: "Astronauts and space explorers deserve access to the best cloud computing technologies and advanced processing at the ultimate edge. Sometimes analysis needs to be done immediately at the edge where every passing moment counts, and other times the analysis is so massively complex that it can only be performed with the power of the hyperscale cloud".

Microsoft + HPE server PC installed on International Space Station 03 | TweakTown.com

Mark Fernandez, HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 principal investigator explains: "HPE and Microsoft are collaborating to further accelerate space exploration by delivering state-of-the art technologies to tackle a range of data processing needs while in orbit".

He added: "By bringing together HPE's Spaceborne Computer-2, which is based on the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge system for advanced edge computing and AI capabilities, with Microsoft Azure to connect to the cloud, we are enabling space explorers to seamlessly transmit large data sets to and from Earth and benefit from an edge-to-cloud experience".

You can read all about the Spaceborne Computer-2 on HPE's official website.

Buy at Amazon

Gravity

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99$14.99$7.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2021 at 5:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:spacenews.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.