All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Xbox Series X vertical/horizontal orientation doesn't affect airflow

Should you place the Xbox Series X vertically or horizontally? It really doesn't matter as long as you don't block the vents.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 12:42 PM CST   |   Updated Mon, Feb 15 2021 1:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

How should you place the Xbox Series X for maximum airflow? It doesn't actually matter which way you set it as long as you're not blocking the vents.

Xbox Series X vertical/horizontal orientation doesn't affect airflow 7 | TweakTown.com

Despite being advertised as towering skyscrapers and monoliths, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can lay on their sides to fit better in living room setups. The PS5 in particular is absolutely massive. The two consoles have different cooling solutions that dictate how you should place the systems.

Using Schlieren imaging, Gamers Nexus recently traced the airflow patterns for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The findings show negligible differences between the Series X's two orientations. It's all based around the Series X's negative pressure cooling system that pulls air from the bottom and exhausts it from the top.

Using a powerful 130mm fan, the Series X uses a kind of vortex to pull air upward and exhaust it in a pillar shape.

The video does an excellent job showing how the two consoles process airflow. The Series X in particular shouldn't be boxed in too much and that goes double for the back vents and the top exhaust. Gamers Nexus recommends you have the top facing the room and pushing air into the room itself if possible, but if its in a shelf, make sure to give the exhaust as much clearance as possible.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.83
$29.83$29.83$22.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2021 at 1:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.