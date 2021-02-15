All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Axiom Verge 2 arrives on Steam eventually, but Epic Store comes first

Anticipated indie sequel Axiom Verge 2 will release on Steam at some point, but for right now it's timed exclusive on EGS.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 15 2021 4:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Axiom Verge 2 is only timed exclusive to Epic Games Store, and Thomas Happ reveals why he signed the exclusivity deal with Epic.

Axiom Verge 2 arrives on Steam eventually, but Epic Store comes first 34 | TweakTown.com

Steam gamers will have to wait some time before playing Axiom Verge 2. The sequel is timed exclusive to the Epic Games Store and won't be available on Steam at launch. We don't know how long the roguelike will be held off of Steam, but the typical deals are around 6 months to 1 year.

In a recent blog post, Axiom Verge 2 developer Thomas Happ explained why he chose to team up with Epic Games, and explains that Valve is very supportive of the decision.

"For Steam fans out there, please know that it will be coming your way eventually. The Steam team at Valve has also been incredibly supportive of Axiom Verge, and my decision to partner with Epic on this is in no way a comment on my relationship with Valve," Happ said.

Happ says the 88% - 12% revenue split is a big motivator, and Epic has helped relieve some of the titanic stresses of simultaneously developing a new game while supporting a family.

"I don't want to go into too many details about the nature of the arrangement I have with Epic other than to say that I've been able to put my stress about how the game will perform out of my mind for a bit and just focus on making the game I want to make. Making games can be fun, but it can also be stressful. With this deal in place, game development started feeling like a hobby again."

Axiom Verge 2 is due out sometime in 2021, and will be released on PC via the Epic Games Store and on Nintendo Switch. PlayStation and Xbox versions are also coming too.

Buy at Amazon

Axiom Verge: Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.01
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2021 at 4:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:axiomverge2.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.