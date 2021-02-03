All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD has more Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT reference cards in Q1 2021

AMD says more Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT reference graphics cards on the way, AMD promises more cards in Q1 2021.

Published Wed, Feb 3 2021
AMD has now confirmed that it will have more Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT reference graphics cards within the next 8 weeks or so.

In a recent interview with BabelTechReviews, AMD's Ritche Corpus, the Sr. Director, ISV SW Alliances, Radeon Technologies Group explained: "Based on the response to our AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series and Radeon RX 6900 XT reference design graphics cards, we are extending production to make them available to as many gamers as possible on AMD.com at SEP. Additional reference cards are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021. We will also continue supporting our partners in the development of their custom AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics card designs".

This will probably be the last run of cards made in the reference Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT, with AIB partners most likely taking most of the Big Navi cards for this generation from here on out. AMD was meant to make the Big Navi reference graphics cards as a once-off thing, but it was a super popular design and more gamers wanted them.

They're impossible to find as it is, so it'll be interesting to see how many more reference Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards AMD makes leading into the end of Q1 2021.

