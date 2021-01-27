NVIDIA's new Game Ready 461.40 driver released, ready for The Medium

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 461.40 WHQL drivers are ready for The Medium, which supports RTX ray tracing and DLSS technologies.

NVIDIA has released its latest GeForce Game Ready 461.40 WHQL drivers, which offer Day One support for GeForce graphics card owners for The Medium.

The Medium has support for both ray tracing and DLSS technologies, so if you are a GeForce RTX series graphics card owner you'll want to grab the new drivers. The new GeForce Game Ready 461.40 WHQL drivers also offer support for GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs -- the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060.