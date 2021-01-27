All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new Game Ready 461.40 driver released, ready for The Medium

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 461.40 WHQL drivers are ready for The Medium, which supports RTX ray tracing and DLSS technologies.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 1:59 AM CST
NVIDIA has released its latest GeForce Game Ready 461.40 WHQL drivers, which offer Day One support for GeForce graphics card owners for The Medium.

The Medium has support for both ray tracing and DLSS technologies, so if you are a GeForce RTX series graphics card owner you'll want to grab the new drivers. The new GeForce Game Ready 461.40 WHQL drivers also offer support for GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs -- the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

