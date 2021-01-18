All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This lighting mod for Cyberpunk 2077 makes it look like E3 2018 build

Cyberpunk 2077 mod restores the lighting effects from CD PROJEKT RED's reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 all the way back at E3 2018.

Mon, Jan 18 2021
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best looking games ever made, but a new lighting mod wants to bring back the look and style that CD PROJEKT RED showed off... during the E3 2018 build of the game. This is what I'm talking about:

The new Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 Lighting mod uses unused files in the game, and attempts to restore the look anf style of the lighting from the E3 2018 build of the game.

The modder explains: "I made some changes to the main env, to bring the same look we had in 2018 (not everyone likes it) but, as usual, CDPR leaves many unused files within its builds and this helps us a lot in terms of modding. Before we had to use a command to have such lighting, but ner everyone could use it because of DLSS and several other problems, like mirrors, inventory etc. But now everyone can use".

