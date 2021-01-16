This amazing new feature makes Stadia much more competitive

Google first revealed Stadia's save-state sharing feature in March 2019. Now it's finally rolling out, and it has big potential.

Stadia's save-state sharing feature essentially lets gamers create and share their own custom gameplay demos. You can record a clip of a game that's actually playable, similar to a custom save state in an emulator. Think of it as a captured video that you can actually play. This is a great way to let gamers try specific portions of a level or mission without having to spend the time to get to that point.

Here's how it works: Let's say you beat a tough boss, and want to challenge a friend to beat your progress or your time. You can create a link to your singleplayer game save and share with a friend, who can click it and enter your game session remotely.

Hitman 3 is the first game to use this new feature. Sadly, you have to already own Hitman 3 to play other people's gameplay slices. It'd be much more interesting (and fun) if you could use the save state shares as a way to demo the game before you actually buy it.

The feature has far-reaching implications for the future of gaming and Microsoft plans to add something similar to Project xCloud. But right now it's limited to a paywall and it doesn't operate to its full potential.

