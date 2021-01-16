All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Bungie says goodbye to Halo forever by closing this piece of history

Bungie plans to retire original legacy Halo stat-tracking on Bungie.net on February 9, 2021, and all stats/content will be wiped.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 12:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

As of February 2021, Bungie will be officially done with the Halo franchise once and for all.

Bungie says goodbye to Halo forever by closing this piece of history 54 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Bungie hasn't made a new Halo game since 2010's Halo: Reach. Even after all that time, Bungie has kept the Bungie.net stat tracker up and active as a kind of lighthouse for nostalgia, allowing gamers to check out their legacy games, files, and in-game performance. That's coming to an end soon.

Bungie recently confirmed the old-school Halo tracking site will go offline on February 9, 2021. All the stats and content will be permanently lost to the ether.

Almost nine years ago, stats and files from our previous franchise, Halo, stopped getting updated on Bungie.net. Since then, all stats, files, and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach have lived on in remembrance at halo.bungie.net.

On February 9, the halo.bungie.net website will be taken offline permanently. Everyone is welcome to save their stats and files, however they can, if they'd like to save anything. Please keep in mind that our News articles, Forums, and Groups were imported into the current version of Bungie.net back in 2013.

Bungie says goodbye to Halo forever by closing this piece of history 53 | TweakTown.com

It's an end of an era. I still remember checking my Halo 2 game stats in computer lab in high school, poring over the new heatmap feature, checking out the K/D's of my close friends, and analyzing forum posts and other nifty tidbits.

I also remember how much information was lost when 343i took over stat-tracking, and now Halo Waypoint's stats are a shadow of what Bungie's in-depth tracking offered.

Be sure to check out your stats for old-time's sake and remember those glory days when Halo 3 on Xbox 360 was some of the best FPS action available. I personally love Firefight--I still hadn't played a single competitive PVP match in Halo: Reach and only stuck to Firefight for the longest time.

Bungie has long since moved on from Halo, but as Microsoft has proven with backwards compatibility and the newly-released Master Chief Collection on PC, what's old is new again.

RIP, old-school Bungie.net. You will be missed.

Bungie says goodbye to Halo forever by closing this piece of history 43 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.98
$22.98$29.99$26.92
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2021 at 10:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bungie.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.