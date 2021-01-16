Bungie says goodbye to Halo forever by closing this piece of history

Bungie plans to retire original legacy Halo stat-tracking on Bungie.net on February 9, 2021, and all stats/content will be wiped.

As of February 2021, Bungie will be officially done with the Halo franchise once and for all.

Bungie hasn't made a new Halo game since 2010's Halo: Reach. Even after all that time, Bungie has kept the Bungie.net stat tracker up and active as a kind of lighthouse for nostalgia, allowing gamers to check out their legacy games, files, and in-game performance. That's coming to an end soon.

Bungie recently confirmed the old-school Halo tracking site will go offline on February 9, 2021. All the stats and content will be permanently lost to the ether.

Almost nine years ago, stats and files from our previous franchise, Halo, stopped getting updated on Bungie.net. Since then, all stats, files, and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach have lived on in remembrance at halo.bungie.net. On February 9, the halo.bungie.net website will be taken offline permanently. Everyone is welcome to save their stats and files, however they can, if they'd like to save anything. Please keep in mind that our News articles, Forums, and Groups were imported into the current version of Bungie.net back in 2013.

It's an end of an era. I still remember checking my Halo 2 game stats in computer lab in high school, poring over the new heatmap feature, checking out the K/D's of my close friends, and analyzing forum posts and other nifty tidbits.

I also remember how much information was lost when 343i took over stat-tracking, and now Halo Waypoint's stats are a shadow of what Bungie's in-depth tracking offered.

Be sure to check out your stats for old-time's sake and remember those glory days when Halo 3 on Xbox 360 was some of the best FPS action available. I personally love Firefight--I still hadn't played a single competitive PVP match in Halo: Reach and only stuck to Firefight for the longest time.

Bungie has long since moved on from Halo, but as Microsoft has proven with backwards compatibility and the newly-released Master Chief Collection on PC, what's old is new again.

RIP, old-school Bungie.net. You will be missed.